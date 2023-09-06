Ogun Tribunal Judgement Stalls Over NLC Strike

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Ogun State could not hold on Wednesday (today) after judicial workers reportedly shut the gate of the court in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Naija News learnt that leaders of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) locked the gate of the Magistrates’ Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, the venue of the tribunal’s sitting.

The court staff are said to have acted in compliance with the ongoing two-day warning strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that the NLC is protesting the removal of fuel subsidies by the federal government. The warning strike began on Tuesday, and it’s expected to end at the close of work today.

Meanwhile, the NASS tribunal had fixed Wednesday for the judgement in a petition filed against the Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, aka Yayi.

The petition marked EPT/OG/Sen/2023 was filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dada Ganiyu Adeleke.

The State Chairman of JUSUN, Comrade Olanrewaju Ajiboye, confirmed to Daily Trust on Wednesday that judicial workers locked the gate in compliance with the national body’s directive on the two-day warning strike.

“The tribunal is expected to sit today, but they (judges) are unable to sit because we have locked the gate of the Court in compliance with the directive of the NLC national body. This is why the Tribunal can not sit today (Wednesday),” he said.

When asked if he’s aware that the election tribunal’s proceeding is time-bound, Ajiboye responded: “We can’t throw the gate open and allow the tribunal to sit; that will mean we intentionally sabotage the struggle of the workers, most especially the judicial workers.

“The tribunal has the right to sit anywhere, but this is our own premises; we can always close it as directed by the national body of the union.”