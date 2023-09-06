Nwifuru, Uzor Kalu, Ben Kalu, Zak Orji, Others Get APC Appointment

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a new list of 225-man council to lead its campaign for the Imo State governorship election holding on November 11, 2023.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Arugungu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State was appointed head of the 225-member council.

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru will assist Otu; Nigeria’s new minister of innovation, science, and technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, who are selected as co-chairmen of the campaign council.

Other notable members include former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu; Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu; former presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; and leading Nollywood actor Zack Orji.

The statement partly read, “National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in consultation with the National Working Committee, has approved the composition of the Imo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council with the primary purpose of leading the Gubernatorial Campaign in Imo State and ensuring the triumph of our great party at the November 11, 2023, Governorship election.”

Suleiman Arugungu disclosed that while Ganduje, members of the NWC, and the 225-man campaign train will be treated to a dinner on September 15 at the Governor’s Banquet Hall in Owerri, the inauguration ceremony of the council will hold at Landmark Event Centre, the following day.

“A valedictory dinner for the National Chairman, NWC, and newly inaugurated leaders and members of the National Gubernatorial Campaign Council will follow on Saturday, 16 September, by 7:00 p.m. at the same Governor’s Banquet Hall in Owerri, Imo State,” Argungu said.