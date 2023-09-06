Mixed Reactions As Immigration Posts Davido’s Father During Passport Capturing

Mixed reactions have continued to trail a post by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on its X, formerly known as Twitter, handle on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Naija News reports that the service posted a picture of Adedeji Adeleke, the father of Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on its X handle.

The NIS said Adedeji was at its Osun State Command for his passport capture and was welcomed by immigration officials.

The post reads: “Earlier today, Elder Adedeji Adeleke (@davido’s dad) was at our Osun State Command (Passport Office) for his capturing. He was warmly received by Comptroller Bolu Bewaji.”

Some netizens took to the comment section of the post to berate the immigration service for giving preferential treatment to Davido’s father because of his status in the country.

The X users asked why they or their own dads do not get a similar treatment when they throng passport offices across the land to renew, apply for, or retrieve passports.

Below are some of the reactions below.

@Official_Isaaco wrote: “Does the controller receive others like this?”

@chuks_etos wrote: “Davido’s dad in bracket. And this is actually an official handle”.

@yomiyoyo26 wrote: “Great! However, it is not fair how common Nigerians are treated most, especially at the passport services centre in Lagos. I mean, since May 16th 2023, when I had myself captured my passport is yet ready.”

@HakunaOyinz wrote: “For sure his passport would be ready within 24hrs but other ordinary citizens would’ve to wait for 12 months.”

@Atariajanaku2 wrote: “Is that Davido’s dad in the caption really necessary? It shows you are looking at your personality before doing your job. The institution should be bigger than any personality.”

@A_Blackwoman wrote: “So your officers can smile like this during capturing? Interesting.”

@__erique_ wrote: “If I come una office, una better show me off like this.”

@Iamdjice1 wrote: “I believe his passport won’t take up to 24 hours and it will be taken to him by Controller Bolu Bewaji.. But when it comes to us common Nigerians, 6months 😂😂😂”

@Crechend0 wrote: “Honestly, I have never heard about @davido dad despite his wealth ( media stunts). This man is an embodiment of humility. He even looks so modest. A role model indeed. Chukwu gozie gi.”

Olanrewaju🖤 wrote: “He will have his passport ready in less than a week ooo. While people like us have been captured since May we’ve been hearing no booklet no booklet in this same Oshogbo…. scam people. Tueh.”