Passport Data Change: It Is A Stupid Thing To Put Married Women Through Such Rigorous Process – Tinubu’s Minister Fumes

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has condemned the process of passport data change experienced by married women in Nigeria.

The minister insisted that it is a ‘stupid thing’ for married women to travel to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja just to effect a data change.

He argued that the encumbrances were man-made.

Tunji-Ojo shared his reservation at a dinner with members of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ABAT Media Centre and some social media influencers in Abuja,

He noted that there is nowhere in the world where women are subjected to such inhuman practices on account of marriage.

He said, “There is one stupid thing I have seen and it is that a woman gets married, changes her name and then she has to come to Abuja all the way from say Kaura Namoda or Enugu just to come and effect a change of name in her passport. It is absurd.

“I can’t just figure it that you want to change just your name and you have to be in Abuja. I have asked the immigration people, is it that immigration people in Abuja have more than one head than those in the states?”