Tunji-Ojo Inspects Facilities Ahead Of Automated Passport Applications (Photos)

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has inspected the facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo inspected the facilities on Monday ahead of the automation of the passport application process which will begin on January 8, 2024.

Tunji-Ojo made this known while sharing photos of the inspection on his X handle on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Yesterday, I inspected facilities of the #nigimmigration alongside the Comptroller General of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju.

“This is coming ahead of the automation of the passport application process, which will begin from January 8, 2024, where Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.”

See the photos below.

Naija News reports that the minister announced in December that the Federal Government was working to ensure a full automation system for passport applications in the country.

At the time, the minister said the automated application system was “99% done,” adding that the process would include uploading passport photos and supporting documents.