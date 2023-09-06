List Of APC, Govs, Chieftains Present At Presidential Tribunal Judgement

Amid anxiety, top chieftains and governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were present on Wednesday morning at the premises of the Appeal Court to witness the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Recall that candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the (PDP) are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the court for declaring Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC), as the winner of the February 25th presidential election.

The two parties and their candidates alleged irregularities before, during, and after the presidential election.

To witness the final judgement by the Tribunal, APC bigwigs and some other top government officials and stakeholders, marked their presence in solidarity with their candidate, President Tinubu, and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

Below is the list of APC chieftains present at the Tribunal’s final judgment.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

APC Governors present include Governor Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Yahaya Bello (Kogi State), Mai Mala-Buni (Yobe State), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti State).

Also present is the immediate past governor of Kano State, who is now the new APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and others.