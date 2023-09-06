Labour Party Advises Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Ahead Of Judgement

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party has urged the judges at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja to be just in the delivery of their judgment.

Judges, political heavyweights in Nigeria, and a host of others are currently in Abuja to witness the delivery of the tribunal’s judgment later today, September 6, 2023.

Ahead of the judgment, the Labour Party’s spokesperson in Lagos, Olubunmi Odusanya said in a statement that judges should rebuff any outside pressure or threats because they had a significant obligation to uphold justice in the best interests of all Nigerians who had trusted them with the outcome of the presidential election on February 25, 2023.

This is coming after the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Ikeja, Lagos, upheld the party’s National Assembly candidates, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Wande George, as winners of Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies, respectively.

“Nigeria, can still be salvaged with the right people in the right institutions of the state”, Odusanya said as he hopes for a repeat of the same outcome at the federal level.

He continued, “Given the above, we at the Labour Party Lagos State urge the Judges at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT in Abuja to toe the line of their colleagues in Lagos as they set to deliver judgment on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

“This is an enormous responsibility in their hands and we urge them to deliver justice in the interest of Nigeria, not self. We want the Tribunal Judges to realize that the destinies of over two hundred million are in their hands. This is the time to put Nigeria in her rightful place in the committee of nations.

“A position denied the Country by the acts of misgovernance and maladministration inflicted on us by brigandage and charlatans posing as leaders in the time past. We urge the Judges not to succumb to any form of pressure or intimidation from any quarter.”

The Lagos chapter of the Labour Party added, “Nigeria is bigger than all of us and our allegiance should be to the nation, not self. The time to take back Nigeria is now. In like manner, we implore all Labour Party members and supporters and indeed all ObiDients to remain optimistic that our Principal, Peter Obi will be given his clear mandate as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria tomorrow September 6, 2023. This will be a definitive move to take back our Country and steer it back on the right track of greatness. It is the only leadership that will birth a New Nigeria.

“Furthermore, Labour Party Lagos State received with rude shock and sadness the judgments delivered by the National and State Assembly Petition petition Tribunal wherein in our sitting House of Representatives Member for Ojo Federal Constituency was sacked and the plea of our Lagos Central Senatorial candidate’s was thrown out based on matters we feel are pre-election issues. We thank God that the Tribunal is not the final court of arbitration in these matters. Labour Party will appeal the said judgments.

“We, at Labour Party are also in solidarity with our indefatigable and ebullient Governorship candidate of Lagos state, Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, whose victory at the Tribunal the Party expects when judgment is delivered in the petition. We reiterate our hope, trust, and confidence in the Nigerian Judiciary for a truly strong democracy that will usher in the new Nigeria we all hope for and desire. May God help us to do right.”