Live Update: Presidential Tribunal Rules On Peter Obi, Atiku, APM’s Petition Against Tinubu, APC

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is set to rule on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election today, Wednesday 6th September 2023.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the election.

Apart from that, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also challenged Tinubu’s victory.

Stick with Naija News as we bring you updates from the presidential election tribunal…

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has ruled that the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, made generic accusations of irregularities in the 2023 election.

Justice Abba Mohammed, who read the judgement on Wednesday, ruled that the LP and Obi failed to specify the anomaly, the places where the irregularities occurred and those affected.

Mohammed also stated that the petitioners failed to prove that their votes were suppressed by failing to specify the number of votes suppressed.

The judge ruled that although Obi and LP claimed to have scored the majority of lawful votes cast, they failed to state the number of lawful votes they scored.

The Presidential Election Petition Court has started reading the ruling on the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President Bola Tinubu.

The head of the five-member bench, Haruna Tsammani, on Wednesday highlighted applications filed by the respondents requesting that some paragraphs of APM’s petition be struck out.

He clarifies that the court is sitting as the Court of Appeal and not as a tribunal.

Tsammani highlights the respondents’ argument that the APM cannot introduce a new issue or fact after the petition was filed.

INEC had complained against APM’s introduction of new facts during the hearing of its petition.

Tsammani says it is clear that the claim of qualification or non-qualification is a pre-election matter.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is currently hearing the suit of the APM against President Bola Tinubu, APC and Kashim Shettima

The tribunal judge is currently reading a summary of the petitions and respondents before the court

The tribunal is currently hearing appearance of the petitioners and respondents.

Judges have arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to deliver judgement on petitions before it.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Other LP chieftains at the court are Senator Ireti Kingibe, the lawmaker representing the FCT in the Red Chambers; and former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo

Vice president Kashim Shettima has arrived that the presidential tribunal as judges are expected to arrive at 9 am

Security operatives are carrying out double checks before admitting people in the presidential tribunal.

Security has been beefed up at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) and other key areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ahead of the tribunal’s judgement.