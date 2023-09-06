Atiku Absent As List Of PDP Chieftains Present At Presidential Tribunal Emerges

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, stormed the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal in Abuja to witness the delivery of judgment on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that several political heavyweights and a host of other stakeholders stormed the Appeal Court to witness the delivery of the tribunal’s judgment.

However, the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate and former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, were absent at the tribunal.

Some PDP chieftains present at the tribunal include the National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Senator Ben Obi, among others.

APC Governors Storm Presidential Tribunal Ahead Of Judgement (Photos)

Some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, arrived at the Presidential Election Petitions Court in the company of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Several APC bigwigs, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Naija News reports that the tribunal will deliver its judgement on the petitions challenging Bola Tinubu’s declaration as the February 25 presidential election winner.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 polls.

However, the result was challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, who were both presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) respectively in the election.