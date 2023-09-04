PDP Reacts As Tribunal Fixes Date For Presidential Election Petition Judgement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday insisted that the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria is fraudulent.

The party made the submission while reacting to the date fixed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver its final ruling in the suits challenging Tinubu’s victory.

It would be recalled that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday confirmed that September 6 has been chosen as the date to deliver the ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, in a statement, confirmed the date for the much-anticipated verdict.

Bangari also disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Reacting to the development, the PDP via its social media handles said its eyes are on the judiciary as Nigerians and members of the international community await the verdict.

“It’s now official: The Court of Appeal has scheduled Wednesday September 6, 2023, to deliver judgment on the much-awaited petition filed by our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig and our Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023 Election, @atiku concerning the fraudulent declaration of @officialABAT of the @OfficialAPCNg as winner of the election.

“Our eyes are on the judiciary as Nigerians and members of the international community await the verdict of the court,” the PDP wrote.