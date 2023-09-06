Activist Olatinwo, Two Others Arrested As UNILAG Students Protest Fees’ Hike

Three persons have been reportedly arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, as students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NASS) trooped out to protest against fee increment by the school authorities.

Naija News reported earlier about a video showing the moment security operatives fired tear gas to scare away the peaceful protesters.

According to SaharaReporters, the police operatives, having disrupted the peaceful protest, also arrested an activist Philip Olatinwoa, alongside two other protesters.

It could be recalled that the NANS had on Tuesday informed the police of plans to hold the peaceful protest on September 6, 2023, at the University of Lagos.

NANS had warned the Department of State Services not to prevent students from exercising their rights to protest, saying it is a universally recognised human right.

However, police operatives halted the protest by shooting teargas at the protesters and also moved to make further arrests of the students.

“Update: @activistfemi, Philip Olatinwo, and two others have been arrested by @PoliceNG after shooting at Unilag students protesting over fee hike,” the publication quoted a source saying.