Strike: Maritime Workers Shut Down Apapa, Tin-Can Island Ports In Lagos

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on Tuesday shut down activities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) in Lagos State.

Naija News understands that the action complies with the two-day nationwide strike actions declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

It was gathered that all gates leading to the Apapa and Tin-Can Island seaports had been locked by the maritime workers.

The situation has caused a gridlock at Mile 2 Road leading to Apapa, as vehicles have refused to transport people to that axis.

According to Leadership, a motorist, Yusuf Liadi, said no truck had moved out or accessed the port since morning due to the strike.

Recall that last Friday, the NLC President Joe Ajaero announced that the labour union had resolved to start a two day warning strike today.

Similarly, on August 2, organised labour had a similar protest against what it described as the anti-people policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions demonstrated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and several states, including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

The protest followed a seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government demanding “the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government including the recent hike in PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) price, increase in public school fees, the release of the eight months withheld salary of university lecturers and workers.”

The union also demanded an upward review of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N200,000, saying that since the President’s “subsidy is gone” inauguration speech of May 29, 2023, the peace of mind of Nigerians has gone.