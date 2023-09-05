President Tribunal: PDP Staff Resort To Prayers Over Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

Staff of the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have resorted to prayers ahead of the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday.

Naija News had earlier reported that the presidential tribunal confirmed that September 6 has been chosen as the date to deliver ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, confirmed the development.

Bangari disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

He further stated that everything has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free delivery of the judgment in the three petitions.

PDP staff, ahead of the ruling, commenced prayers at about 1:00 pm at the PDP Chapel, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, on Tuesday.

The prayer session is still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Sources from the session that spoke with Vanguard, indicate that the party’s staff are locked in a series of prayers asking for divine intervention as the Presidential Election Petition Court delivers judgement on the case instituted by the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.