Dissolve Your Incompetent Cabinet Now – Jimoh Ibrahim Tells Tinubu

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Jimoh Ibrahim, has asked President Bola Tinubu to dissolve his cabinet.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

Ibrahim asked the President to drop some ministers from his cabinet and appoint knowledgeable and competent persons.

He stated that the current ministers don’t fall within the country’s “Grade A” and are not the best for the country, as seen so far since their appointment by the President.

The Ondo South Senator also opined that some of the ministers who have been accused of corruption should be dropped.

He said: “If you fail to do that, you will be carrying their burdens and that will be terrible for our country.

”You have to dissolve the cabinet, you have to come up with knowledgeable people, the cabinet is too cold and some of them accused of corruption should be dropped.”

Speaking further, Senator Ibrahim reiterated his reasons for describing the APC governorship primary election in Ondo state as a mega fraud.

He said: ‘The Governor of Kogi State Ahmed Ododo wrote a letter to INEC requesting a change of collation centre …. he didn’t communicate in that letter the new collation centre.’‘