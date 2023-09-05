Police Warn Politicians Against Unguarded Comments Ahead Of Tribunal Judgement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned politicians and supporters of political parties against making unguarded statements ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned mischief makers against misinformation and fake news capable of inciting violence.

He said the Force would not condone activities capable of inciting violence in the country, adding that policemen across the country are fully prepared to maintain law and order.

Adejobi said deployment across the country has been strengthened to forestall law and order in the country and to ensure the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgment.

The Police spokesman, therefore, urged citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of their political affiliations.

He said: “The Police wish to reiterate the commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgment.

“The NPF has diligently emplaced all necessary deployments and security measures during this critical period as officers and men are fully prepared to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.”

The police “strongly cautions all individuals, including mischief makers and political gladiators, to be cautious in their actions and statements as the Force will not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy.”