Court Sets Aside Kwankwaso’s Suspension From NNPP

The suspension of the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the party has been set aside by a Kano State High Court.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the presiding judge, Justice Usman Na’aana, granted an interim injunction in a case filed by Kwankwaso before the court.

The judge also restrained Boniface Aniebonam, Agbo Major, and 16 other respondents from parading themselves as national officers of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice.

Justice Na’aana, therefore, fixed October 5, 2023, for the hearing of the case.

Recall that on August 29, 2023, a faction of the NNPP led by Aniebonam and Major suspended Kwankwaso for six months for alleged anti-party activities and hobnobbing with opposition politicians.

The Aniebonam and Major group claimed that Kwankwaso had political discussions with President Bola Tinubu, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC); his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party (LP)’s flagbearer, Peter Obi.

The group subsequently expelled Kwankwaso from the party over his failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee and accused him of financial impropriety relating to the mismanagement of public funds.