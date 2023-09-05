Drama As NNPP Expels Kwankwaso Over Alleged Anti-party Activities

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled its 2023 presidential candidate and national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Abdulrasaq, Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State, was expelled from the NNPP following his alleged refusal to appear before the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

Recall that the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) had earlier suspended Kwankwaso over gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of the party at the National Convention held on August 29 in Lagos.

In turn, a faction of the party’s leadership loyal to Kwankwaso announced the suspension of the NNPP founder, Boniface Aniebonam, and the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major.

Following Kwankwaso’s suspension, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) set up a Disciplinary Committee and directed it to invite the former governor to come and defend the allegations against him.

The NEC had warned that failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee, Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended).

Consequently, Abdulrasaq stated that the NEC met in an emergency session last week Friday and expelled Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

He said: “The NEC met in an emergency session on Friday, Sept 1. and resolved as follows:

“Following the refusal of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee, which sat on Thursday, Aug. 31, after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.”