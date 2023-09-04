Taiwo Lawal: Nigerian Youth International Joins Turkish Club

Nigerian fast-rising footballer, Taiwo Lawal has left the Nigerian women’s football club, Robo Queens, to join the Turkish Women’s League club Atasehir Belediyespor.

The youngster who attracted world attention at the under-17 and under-20 international tournaments signed a two-year contract with the Turkish side.

The Nigerian forward started her football career with Aseyori Queens before joining Abuja-based Robo Queens.

Taiwo Lawal exhibited her ability to score goals by scoring six times to take home the Golden Boot Award in the 2022 Betsy Obaseki Women’s Cup.

The fast-rising Nigerian striker took to her X account to announce her transfer to the Turkish side and noted that the move is the beginning of a new chapter in her football career.

She wrote, “I’m happy to announce my official move to Atasehir Belediyespor in the Turkish Super Lig. I am so excited to continue the next phase of my career in Turkey.”

While at Robo Queens, Taiwo Lawal won the Flying Officer’s Cup preseason competition in Abuja in 2022 in which she scored three goals and provided three assists.

Lawal has represented Nigeria in international competition at the U-17 and U-20 levels.

She is making her first international professional move with Atasehir Belediyespor, so she will certainly be motivated to influence Turkish women’s football starting this season.