Tacha Drags Headies Awards For ‘Disrespecting’ Nigerians

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has called out the organisers of the 2023 Headies.

Naija News reports the 16th Headies Award took place in Atlanta, Georgia, for the second consecutive year on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Reacting to the development, the Port-Harcourt-born reality star expressed disappointment at the award organisers for hosting the ceremony in the United States for the second time.

In a video shared on social media, the Big Brother Naija star stated that it was understandable that the Headies was held in the United States last year as Afrobeats had just begun to make waves in the country.

She, however, stated that it is disrespectful that the award ceremony is still being held in the United States.

Drawing a comparison with the BET awards, Tacha stated that it would never be held anywhere in Africa.

She also recalled how African artists were given award plaques at backstages in the past at the BET.

Tacha concluded by stating it is a “colonial mentality” to think that the United States is the best place to host the Headies Awards.

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Spyro on Sunday stunned the crowd at the 16th Headies Award after going down on his knees to give God praises after his award presentation.

Naija News reports that the musician won Best Collaboration for his song ‘Who’s Your Guy Remix’ featuring Tiwa Savage