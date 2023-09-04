NLC Strike: We Must Not Resort To Violence – Shehu Sani Warns Nigerians

A former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has warned against violence ahead of a planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday.

Sani insisted that all issues can be resolved through negotiation, adding that Nigerians must not resort to violence as a way of pressing home their demands.

Speaking via a statement made available to Naija News on Monday, the former lawmaker opined that Nigeria has achieved modest gains through democratic processes that should be preserved at all costs.

He noted that protests and strikes are components of a democratic society but not violence.

According to him, “We should not lose hope and resort to violence. There are modest gains in our democratic process that need to be preserved and sustained.

“Protest and strikes are components of a democratic society, but not violence.”

Shehu Sani Reveals Parties That Will Benefit From Obaseki, Shaibu’s War

Meanwhile, Sani has weighed in on the ongoing rift between the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News recalls that the duo have been at loggerheads over an alleged plot to impeach Shaibu.

The deputy governor and his media aide were also embarrassed earlier this week at a recent function in the state.

In a post shared via his Twitter page on Saturday, September 2, Sani described the rift between the two leaders as war.

The former lawmaker said the Labour Party (LP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) will benefit from the ongoing political battle during the next gubernatorial election.

He said, “Edo: Obaseki and Shuaibu war will benefit LP or APC.”