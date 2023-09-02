Shehu Sani Reveals Parties That Will Benefit From Obaseki, Shaibu’s War

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has weighed in on the ongoing rift between the Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News recalls that the duo have been at loggerheads over an alleged plot to impeach Shaibu.

The deputy governor and his media aide were also embarrassed earlier this week at a recent function in the state.

In a post shared via his Twitter page on Saturday, September 2, Sani described the rift between the two leaders as war.

The former lawmaker said the Labour Party (LP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) will benefit from the ongoing political battle during the next gubernatorial election.

He said, “Edo: Obaseki and Shuaibu war will benefit LP or APC.”

Obaseki Moves Shaibu’s Office Outside Govt House

Meanwhile, Godwin Obaseki has relocated the office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to a new building outside the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Naija News understands that the relocation of the office might be connected to the rift between the governor and his deputy over the upcoming governorship election.

The new office, which used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office, is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

A signboard with the inscription, ‘Office of the Deputy Governor’ is erected at the entrance of the building, which was inaugurated by former governor Adams Oshiomhole, on December 16, 2014.

A visit to the building by The Punch on Friday shows that workers were seen renovating the building and the compound while the renovation had yet to commence on the security post.