Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 4th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 4th September 2023.

The PUNCH: There is anxiety as President Bola Tinubu and 25 state governors await the verdicts of the tribunals handling the presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions. The panels are expected to deliver their judgments this month.

The Guardian: Enugu was a strategic city in the post-colonial economy of Nigeria. But with the deprivation of the last few decades, the city lost its vigour. With the Enugu State Investment Roundtable held at the weekend, efforts to reinvent the economy of the famous coal city have started in earnest.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is spearheading a bid to attract global capital and sustainable foreign direct investment in the country’s economy with his visit to India. He leaves today for New Delhi. The President is seeking the collaboration of Indian businessmen and their Nigerian counterparts, and will attend the G-20 Summit, where issues of economic development will also take centre stage.

Daily Trust: In the wake of the 2022 flood disasters, peasant farmers have continued to grapple with challenges as many of them, in the most affected states, say they were denied relief materials by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.