Keyamo Hosts New NDDC Board Chairman In Abuja

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has met with the newly-appointed Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chiedu Ebie.

In a post via his official X handle, Keyamo said he received Ebie, the representative of Delta State on the NDDC board, Monday Igbuya, and their entourage in his private office on Sunday.

The minister, therefore, wished Ebie and Igbuya well in their new assignments.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on August 29, approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team of the NDDC.

According to a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointments take immediate effect.

The statement noted that the President appointed Chiedu Ebie as the Chairman of the Board of the Commission and Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

It added that President Tinubu expects that the new Board and Management team will ensure a new era of successful administration in the NDDC, in line with his Renewed Hope agenda.