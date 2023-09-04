Flashback: What Adeboye Told RCCG Pastor Appointed As Soun Of Ogbomoso

The newly appointed Soun of Ogbomoso land, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, has revealed that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, approved his choice to leave pastoral work for a traditional monarch.

Naija News reported that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, noted that the emergence of Ghandi followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

The Commissioner said the exalted position had placed the Soun-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding, and tolerance amongst his people.

He, therefore, called on all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.

In an old video that surfaced online, Olaoye said he consulted Adeboye after the death of Oba Ajagungbade due to the calls he was receiving from several people urging him to succeed the former Soun.

Ghandi said he had rejected the offer, but Adeboye told him to accept it because monarchy was his inheritance from heaven, given his birth into a royal family.

He said, “Of course the next natural thing I’m supposed to do, I’m a pastor in RCCG. I did not want him (Adeboye) to hear; he is my spiritual father.

“I said, Daddy, this is what is going on and I don’t want you to hear. I told him they wanted me to come and become Soun of Ogbomoso.

“While I was talking, he said to me, no no no. He stopped me, and said, no, don’t say you are not interested. I said why? He said, this kind of thing, you brought it from heaven. I said what do you mean sir? He said, of course, you are born into a royal family, you brought it from heaven, so don’t ever say you are not interested.”

The pastor also asked Adeboye if he knew of any pastor who became an Oba, and he referenced how he never wanted to be the General Overseer of RCCG.

Ghandi added that after his conversation with Pastor Adeboye, he eventually got a divine inspiration that monarchy was his destiny.

He said, “He called two names. He told me he never wanted to be RCCG General Overseer, but I can see what RCCG is today.

“But on January 2, I woke up to pee and as I lay down on the bed, I said, Lord I’m at a crossroad. The next thing I heard is, you were born for this, this is why you were born.”