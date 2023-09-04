Crisis Looms As Gombe Assembly Yet To Screen Commissioner Nominees 38 Days After Gov Yahaya Submitted List

Indications are that there might be an impending crisis between the legislative and executive arms of the Gombe State government.

This is because 38 days after the Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, submitted his commissioner nominees, the State Assembly is yet to commence screening.

Naija News recalls that the governor, on July 28, submitted his commissioner nominees list to meet the 60-day constitutional deadline, after he was sworn in for the second term.

It was gathered that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, submitted the list of nominees to the Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Barrister Rukaiyatu A. Jalo.

Following this, the Speaker of the House, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, unveiled the list at the plenary and announced that the house was proceeding on a recess to resume on August 21.

However, two weeks have passed after the Assembly’s resumption, and nothing has been done on the screening of the nominees.

Speaking to Daily Trust, a staff of the Gombe Assembly revealed that the delay in screening the nominees was connected to a brewing crisis between the legislative and the executive arm over “unpaid allowances.”

The Assembly staff, who pleaded anonymity, said efforts have, however, been made to resolve the crisis, revealing that the lawmakers met last week with the intention of resolving the crisis and going ahead with the screening.

Meanwhile, the Director of Information and Reportorial of the Assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Umar, said the lawmakers will resume their ongoing recess on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that the assembly would commence the screening of commissioner-nominees sent by the governor, once the house resumes.

This platform gathered that the governor submitted a 17 commissioner nominees list, including six former names who have worked with him in his first tenure and eleven new names.

The six former commissioners are Dr Habu Dahiru (Yamaltu/Deba), Barrister Zubairu Mohammed Umar (Funakaye), Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari, Muhammad Gambo Magaji (Dukku), Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu (Yamaltu/Deba) and Sanusi Ahmed Maidala (Akko), are among the 17 nominees.

The eleven new nominees are; Abdulkadir Mohammed Waziri (Akko LGA); Adamu Inuwa Pantami (Gombe); Mijinyawa Ardo Tilde (Funakaye); Mohammed Shettima Gadam (Kwami); Asma’u Iganus (Shongom); Mohammed Saidu Fawu (Billiri); and Salihu Baba Alkali (Nafada).

Others are; Dr Barnabas Malle (Kaltungo), Dr Usman Maijama’a Kallamu (Kwami), Rtd. Lt. Col. Abdullahi Bello (Balanga), and Dr Abdullahi Bappah Garkuwa (Gombe).