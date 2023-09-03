Sanwo-Olu Intervenes In Case Of 12-Year-Old Boy With Missing Intestines

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has weighed in on the case of a 12-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, with missing intestines at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja.

Naija News learnt that Sanwo-Olu, during a visit to the victim at the hospital on Sunday, assured the parents and concerned citizens that the boy would live.

According to Vanguard, Sanwo-Olu announced that the state government would take over all the expenses for the operation to ensure the boy’s life was saved.

Recall that the management of LASUTH had dismissed all allegations that it was culpable in the case of Adebola’s missing intestines.

This comes after the mother of the boy, Deborah Abiodun, said she was thrown into confusion when surgeons at LASUTH informed her that her son Adebola Akin-Bright’s small intestines were missing after a corrective surgery was performed on him on July 14, 2023.

She added that her son was referred to LASUTH from a private hospital, Obitoks Medical Centre, located at Ile-epo in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on June 17 after complications from surgery to correct intestinal obstruction.

However, on Saturday, September 2, the management of LASUTH, via the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stated that they did not wilfully remove any organ or structure from Abiodun’s body while performing the corrective surgery.

The management stressed that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and highly knowledgeable, skilled and professional medical consultants who would never make such medical errors.

The management also noted that besides the surgery being carried out by an experienced paediatric surgeon and supported by her team of professionals, video clips of the surgery were available for further clarification and avoidance of doubts.