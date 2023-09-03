Police Stops Attempted Robbery On Lagos Bank, Arrest Suspects (Photos)

An attempted robbery on a bank opposite Maplewood Estate, Oko Oba, Lagos has been foiled by the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspects were breaking the security doors to gain entry when men of the state police command stormed the scene to restore order.

The robbery was averted and a suspect was arrested.

The spokesperson of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin while speaking on the incident said, “We got the distress call at 4:20 am and responded swiftly. Keeping Lagos State safe and secure is a task we are not relenting at.”

Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Suspected Burglar In Ogun

In other news, a 21-year-old suspected burglar has been arrested by police operatives in Ogun State, Naija News reports.

The State Police Command, in a statement issued on Sunday through its spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said the suspect had been going about stealing properties from the homes of unsuspecting members of the public in the Itele Awori Local Government Area of the state.’

The police said the suspect, Ibrahim Adamu, usually disguised as a scavenger and broke into people’s houses in their absence to steal their valuables.

She noted that during the arrest, Adamu’s accomplice, identified as Azonto, escaped, but the police launched a manhunt to get him arrested.