Police Arrest 21-year-old Suspected Burglar In Ogun

A 21-year-old suspected burglar has been arrested by police operatives in Ogun State, Naija News reports.

The State Police Command, in a statement issued on Sunday through its spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said the suspect had been going about stealing properties from the homes of unsuspecting members of the public in the Itele Awori Local Government Area of the state.’

The police said the suspect, Ibrahim Adamu, usually disguised as a scavenger and broke into people’s houses in their absence to steal their valuables.

The statement read, “The Police Division in Itele Awori has arrested 21-year-old Ibrahim Adamu, who disguised himself as a scavenger of condemned iron scraps, with some items believed to be stolen.

“He confessed that there are two of them who specialize in breaking into unsuspecting members of the public houses in their absence to steal their valuables.”

She noted that during the arrest, Adamu’s accomplice, identified as Azonto, escaped, but the police launched a manhunt to get him arrested.

The statement read further: “The other fleeing suspect, identified as Azonto, said to have hailed from Adamawa, and an orphan who works on condemned iron scraps (same as Adamu) is currently at large; he escaped while the policemen gave him a hot chase but could not be found. Our men have embarked on a manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspect.”

Odutola noted that after the arrest, the police searched inside the sack he carried about and discovered some items that were believed to have been stolen.

She added: “When the policemen searched inside the sack of the suspect, some of the items recovered, were seven ceiling fans, blades and cable wires; when he was arrested and taken to the station, he played dumb and was unable to provide satisfactory information on how he came about the items in his possession.”

The police spokesperson, however, stated that the suspect was not caught with any dangerous weapon except for the household items, which did not appear damaged, while the suspect was handed over to the police investigation department for further investigation and prosecution.

“No dangerous weapon or gun was found on him, just the sack containing the items mentioned above and from careful observation, the items are not condemned or disposed of by the owner but vandalised useful items.

“The suspect has been handed over to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigations; at conclusions of investigation, he will be charged to Court,” the statement concluded.