Police Rescue 16 Victims From Kidnappers Den In Bauchi

Published

21 hours ago

on

By

The Nigerian Police Command, Bauchi State, have rescued 16 kidnapped victims during a raid on kidnappers’ hideouts in the Lame Burra Forest in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The police also neutralised scores of the kidnappers while intensifying efforts to arrest and prosecute the fleeing suspects who escaped with possible bullet wounds.

The operation was carried out in line with Operation Restore Peace (ORP), which comprises police, military, and other quasi-security outfits, particularly local hunters on a routine patrol.

A statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, issued on Sunday, disclosed that the combined security outfits reportedly stormed the kidnappers’ den located on top of the mountain situated in the Shande area of Kurmi, a village on the outskirts of Burra, on September 2, 2023.


The command gave the names of some of the rescued victims as Zahariya Ibrahim, 17, female, from Dana Village, Burra; Walida Idi, 16, female, from Sabon da Mazai Village, Burra; Maryam Shehu, 25, female, from Sabon Gida Mazai village, Burra; Abubakar Adamu, 15, male, of Ruwan Dinya village, Burra; and Muntari Badamasi, 40, male, of Shaka Leme village in Burra.

