Rivers Govt Shut Down AIT, Raypower

Governor Similayi Fubara-led Rivers State Government has shut down the operations of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Naija News reports that the media organization made this known in a statement on its website on Sunday.

DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower, said its operations were shut down by telecommunications engineers contracted by the State Government who were accompanied by armed security operatives.

A live broadcast was shown on the TV channel where the alleged contractors were seen disconnecting the wave guard from the antenna on the mast while riggers were seen dismantling the mast.

The statement reads, “Meanwhile, bulldozers were also deployed by the Rivers State Government to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

“Management of the Company has been taken by surprise following the sudden turn of events as efforts were in top gear to resolve issues with the State Government amicably, but the no-notice incident is a heavy source of concern.

“Some officials of the telecommunications contractor told AIT that they were working on a directive from above to start demolition on Sunday despite the heavy rains as against a later date.”

Recall that the land on which the AIT/RayPower Radio station built its transmission station was, in March, a subject of dispute between the state government and Daar Communications, Plc.