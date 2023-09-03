I Want To Take Care Of Rema – Selena Gomez

American singer and actress, Selena Gomez has disclosed her fondness for Afrobeats superstar, Rema.

The actress revealed that she had been a fan of Rema even before they collaborated on the ‘Calm Down’ remix.

She said she first fell in love with Rema’s song, ‘Runaway,’ before the “Rave Lorde” contacted her for a remix of ‘Calm Down.’

The 32-year-old disclosed this during the latest episode of the VA 100 New York Podcast.

Gomez said she decided to work with Rema because she loves his demeanour.

She praised Rema for his humility, adding that he deserves all the success in the world.

According to her, “I actually fell in love with the song ‘Runaway’ before I fell in love with ‘Calm down.’ I literally was a fan of his. But it [remixing ‘Calm Down’] was all like kind of his idea.

“When I met him, I honestly was so impressed by his demeanour, how humble and how grateful he is for every moment. And, I just couldn’t pick someone else who deserves all this success in the world. He is so kind. I don’t know, I just wanna like take care of him [laughs].”