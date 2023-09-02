‘Why Shaibu’s Office Was Moved Outside Edo Govt House’

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the relocation of the office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to a building outside the Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Naija News earlier reported that the new office, which used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office, is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

A visit to the building shows that workers were seen renovating the building and the compound while the renovation had yet to commence on the security post.

But in a chat with TheCable, a government official, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the relocation of the deputy governor’s office as directed by the governor.

He said the relocation of the deputy governor’s office was due to the ongoing renovation of the State House where his office and that of the governor are located.

The source added that the governor will also be doing skeletal work in his office until the renovation is completed.

According to the government official, the new office was supposed to be ready this weekend, but the contractor is yet to hand over the property.

He said: “Yes, they are preparing a new place for him. The state is renovating the office of the governor and that of the deputy.

“And that is why they are preparing a new place for him (the deputy governor) and his team. Even the governor will be doing skeletal work in his office until it is completed. So that is the position of things.

“The new office was supposed to be ready this weekend, but the contractor is yet to hand over the property. When the contractor does, the state government will make a statement on it.”

Recall that over the past few weeks, Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads over issues relating to the ambition of the deputy governor to succeed his principal.