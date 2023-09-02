Chelsea Suffer Defeat, Tottenham, Man City Win Big

Chelsea are back to losing ways despite spending over one billion dollars recruiting new players in the last three transfer windows.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino and his boys hosted Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge earlier today, September 2 to the disappointment of the fans who were expecting nothing less than a win.

The first half of the game ended in a 0-0 draw but Nottingham Forest took advantage of Caicedo and Gallagher’s uncoordinated display in the midfield.

Nigerian star, Taiwo Awoniyi picked up the ball from the midfield and slotted it over to second-half substitute Anthony Elanga who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the back of the net in the 48th minute.

After that, both Forest and Chelsea couldn’t score, hence, the visiting team ran away with the needed three points.

The 1-0 away victory has pushed Nottingham Forest to the 9th spot on the league table with 6 points in four games. Chelsea are sitting in the 11th spot with four points in four games.

In other games played simultaneously, the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, recorded a 5-1 victory over their visitors Fulham.

Erling Haaland’s hat-trick and goals from Julián Álvarez and Nathan Aké ensure that Manchester City maintain their winning streak.

Tottenham Hotspur also achieved a big win despite playing away against Burnley. Spurs beat their hosts courtesy of Son Heung-min’s hat-trick and a goal from Romero and Maddison, respectively.

Brentford and Bournemouth ended their tie in a 2-2 draw just like how Sheffield United and Everton played a 2-2 draw earlier in the day.