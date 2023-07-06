Strike: Trouble For Tinubu Govt As Resident Doctors Issue Two-week Ultimatum

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has been given two weeks to meet the demands of rhe National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) or it would down tools.

Naija News understands that the ultimatum to the federal government will end on July 19, 2023.

According to NARD, the two weeks ultimatum is meant to give the government time to begin implementation of the resolutions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed on.

The NARD warned it cannot guarantee that its members would not embark on a nationwide strike if the government failed to meet their demands.

Some of their demands include 200 percent review of their Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), issuance of a circular by the Federal Ministry of Health for replacement of doctors and nurses that have left the system with new ones, and the payment of salary arrears, improvement in hazard allowance by state governments, among others.