Metuh, Anyim Reveal Details Of Their Meeting With Tinubu In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Anyim, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, made his entrance at the villa just before 2 pm, in the company of former People’s Democratic Party National Publicity Secretary, Olisah Metuh.

Back in 2022, Anyim had voiced his ambition to run for President on the PDP’s ticket.

However, the party opted to suspend Anyim in March 2023 over allegations of anti-party activities, which included his backing of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru.

Olisah Metuh, on the other hand, made headlines when he resigned from the PDP and partisan politics altogether in October 2022.

Metuh justified his decision in a letter addressed to the party’s National Chairman, citing health reasons.

Following their meeting with President Tinubu, Senator Anyim told reporters that the visit primarily served as an opportunity to congratulate the President on his inauguration and the successes he has achieved to date, among other frank discussions.

Anyim said, “It was a great honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold he has taken so far.

“We had a whole lot of heart-to-heart discussions, but primarily, it’s to congratulate him.”

Also speaking, the former PDP spokesman, Metuh, said although the country had bled for the past eight years, he is confident that the Tinubu administration will achieve national unity.

He said “We came to see the President, to commend him for his very good takeoff; the policies he has brought, his inclusiveness, and most of all to canvass for the idea of participatory governance, participatory democracy.

“We believe that for policies and programmes, there have to be options and alternatives for those programmes, but only when we are together can we achieve success.

“Our nation has bled for over eight years, but we believe that from now onwards, Mr President has shown the way that the country will come together and then we’ll be able to live happily.”