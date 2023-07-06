Security Guard Defiles 13-Year-Old Girl In Rivers

A 13-year-old girl has allegedly been defiled by a 49-year-old security guard, identified as Obadiah, at Ojike Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Naija News reports that the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested the suspect over the illicit act.

A source that spoke with DAILY POST said Obadiah, who works as a security guard at a nightclub in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, reportedly asked the victim to buy him snacks.

Upon her return, the suspect instructed the little girl to drop the snacks in his room and immediately she stepped into his room, he locked the door, raised the volume of his radio set, and defiled her.

A neighbour who suspected some hanky-panky interrogated the girl when she came out of the room and thereafter reported the case to the Mile 1 Police Division.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect has been transferred from Mile 1 Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Port Harcourt, for discreet investigation.

Lagos Police Reveals Numbers Of Defilement Cases

In other news, the Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that between April and June, it recorded 111 defilement cases in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this during an interview with journalists on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the command was concerned about the increasing number of defilement cases in the state.

He said that within the same period, 14 rape cases and 56 cases of domestic violence were recorded.