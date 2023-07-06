NASS Principal Officers: Adamu Speaks After Meeting Tinubu In Aso Rock

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said the misunderstanding between him and the National Assembly leadership had been resolved.

Naija News recalls that a crisis erupted in the ruling party on Tuesday after Adamu rejected the principal officers of the National Assembly announced by both the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Adamu rejected the announcement of the principal officers during a meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Tuesday.

The APC Chairman stated that the announcement of the new principal officers is a rumour and that the list of the names did not emanate from the party.

Following Adamu’s outburst, President Tinubu summoned Adamu and the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to the State House in Abuja, for a crucial meeting.

Speaking with Daily Trust after the meeting, Adamu said the issues have been settled by the president who is the leader of the ruling party, saying that disagreement is a family affair.

He asserted that the APC NWC have met the president, adding that they are very satisfied with the discussion on the subject matter.

He said: “We have met the president and the issues have been resolved. It’s a family affair and there were some misunderstandings. We have been able to resolve our differences.

“Those who are eager to see the continuation of the conflict, they should please sheathe their swords. We have a complete understanding now.

“The president is the leader of our great party; we met him and we are very satisfied with the discussion we had with him on the subject matter. As far as we are concerned, the issues have been laid to rest.”