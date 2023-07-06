Governors Tackle APC National Chairman Over Comments On NASS Principal Officers

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Abdullahi, has received more knocks over his comments on the choice of National Assembly principal officers.

Recall that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, announced both majority and minority principal officers.

Akpabio announced Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Dave Umahi, Ali Ndume and Lola Ashiru as Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate respectively.

Similarly, Abbas named Julius Ihonvbere and Kingsley Chinda as the majority leader and minority leader respectively in the House of Representatives. They both represent the APC, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Angered by the announcement, Adamu disowned the announcement, saying the party had not officially communicated with both presiding officers of the national legislature.

He said it is the party’s responsibility to communicate such decisions to the assembly leadership, saying the NWC under him was not about to break away from tradition.

However, sources have disclosed to Vanguard that the APC chairman is now facing a battle to remain the party’s chairman.

Multiple sources told Vanguard that Adamu’s disowning of the principal officers named by Akpabio and Abbas is among the factors that may lead to his ouster as chairman.

It was gathered that governors elected on the platform of the governing party also cautioned Adamu to be more diplomatic in his approach to issues.

“While he was speaking, we noticed the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, was trying to signal him to stop and leave the matter for the closed-door session but Adamu still went ahead to say his mind,” said a source at the Tuesday meeting.

“When it was Governor Uzodinma’s turn to speak, he sounded conciliatory and appealed to Adamu to try and ensure that there was no crisis,” the source added.

Also, it was gathered that Governor Umar Bago of Niger State did not mince words in faulting Adamu’s position.

A party source, who spoke in confidence, said: “Bago was very direct. He told Adamu that it was wrong of him to have spoken the way he spoke and that the principal officers of the National Assembly emerged after wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“Also, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni observed that it was as if stakeholders of the party were all working at cross-purposes. He expressed concerns that even the NWC appeared constantly divided. He, therefore, pleaded with Adamu to seal all cracks and ensure that everyone is on the same page.”