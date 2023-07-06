Gov Akeredolu Sends Message To Tinubu, Ondo People, Reveals When He’ll Resume

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has sent a message of appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the people of his state, and Nigerians as a whole for their support and prayers for his quick return to good health.

He noted that the prayers, genuine affection, and goodwill messages have been a soothing balm to him.

Speaking via a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, Governor Akeredolu said he expects to return to the country and take up his responsibilities as soon as the doctors give him the go-ahead.

The statement reads ”This unprecedented display of genuine affection and solidarity has been a soothing balm and the reinvigorating elixir sustaining the determination, not only for the amiable Governor to stand on his feet, but also, and more importantly, for him to continue his service to the people, particularly the good people of the State.

“The Governor thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and members of his team, all party leaders, his brother Governors and the members of the State House of Assembly for their support.

“He is in high spirits and expects to join the people of the State as soon as his doctors consider it expedient.”

Naija News recalls that the Governor who is on medical leave abroad was expected to resume back to work today, 6th July, 2023.

In his absence, his deputy, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, has been the Acting governor travelled abroad for medical attention.