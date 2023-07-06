End Bandits’ Attacks In Katsina, Gombe, Ondo Now – Reps Urge FG

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives urged the federal government to take promising action in ending the incessant bandits’ attacks Katsina, Gombe and Ondo State communities.

The call was made following separate motions on the House floor by Aminu Babale, Inuwa Garba, and Timehin Adelegbe.

The lawmakers expressed their concerns over the killings and abduction of their people in communities of Dutsin-Ma/Kurfi federal constituency of Katsina State, Yamaltu Deba in Gombe State and some parts of Ondo State, Naija News reports.

On his part, Babale who is representing Dutsin-Ma/Kurfi federal constituency lamented that Tashar Yaro, Koza, Kudewa, Geza, Sauyawa, Tamawa and Maileda communities within Kurfi and Dutsin-Ma local government areas of Katsina State have been at the mercy of bandits following an attack on June 12 which resulted in the deaths of scores of innocent villagers and injuries to others.

He noted that the incessant attacks had led to low farming productivity, warning that majority of the youth in the affected areas could end up with little or no income, thus worsening youth restiveness.

Presenting his motion at the plenary yesterday, Garba representing Yamaltu Deba federal constituency said the annual clashes between farmers and herders had consistently resulted in losses of lives and property during harvest periods in the LGA.

Adelegbe from Ondo State, said there was an alleged persistent killing and kidnapping of innocent citizens of Ijagba, Imoru, Molete, Arimogija, Ute and Okeluse axis in Ose LGA of Ondo State by herdsmen and bandits.

“In the last two years, over 50 innocent lives have been lost, with several kidnapped and unaccounted for, including the recent kidnap of Mr Isaac Ohimeren and his son, Solomon Ohimeren. While the father was murdered the son was released after the payment of N400,000 ransom,” the lawmaker recalled.

The House of Representatives adopted the motion by the lawmakers and urged President Bola Tinubu-led government to end the security challenges in the affected communities across the three states.

It resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the Katsina matter and report back in six weeks for further legislative action.