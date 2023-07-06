Buhari Turned Deaf Ear To Complaints About Emefiele, Bawa – Ladoja

Former Governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja has said the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari refused to listen to complaints raised by him and other Nigerians.

Speaking with the reporters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Ladoja said most of the complaints Tinubu is acting on now had already been raised with Buhari.

The former governor said the activities of the suspended Econoamd Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, were raised with Buhari.

Ladoja, therefore, said he is in support of the removal of fuel subsidy and decisions made so far by President Bola Tinubu, adding that the Nigerians will not be disappointed.

He said: “I am in support of the decisions made so far. All of us know there is the need for us to adjust and rejig Nigeria. It is even not a question of palliatives now. It is a question of how do we re-distribute wealth.

“So, it is not about giving five million people N5,000 each. The President promised to give a living wage to workers. This means he knows the workers are not earning a living wage. I am sure he knows what he is doing and by the grace of God, we will get there.

“Most of what we blamed Buhari for was that he just turned a deaf ear to our complaints. Most of the complaints Tinubu is acting on now had already been raised with Buhari.

“The issue of [Abdulrasheed] Bawa, former EFCC chairman and [Godwin] Emefiele, suspended CBN governor was raised with Buhari. So, we can assume that Tinubu knows what he is doing. If we can take away a lot of corruption, there will be speedy progress. Tinubu does not need to police people. They will police themselves.

“Now, for instance, we don’t need to police the borders on account of people taking subsidised petrol out of the country, as long as Nigeria is getting all the money that is due to it and there is no subsidy.

“It is for the Benin Republic to collect taxes from people who are bringing it into its country. Governance will be easy when you don’t need to police anything. Everything will become liberal and there will be competition that will force the price to come down.

“Look at GSM when they started, the SIM was aboutN30,000. But now, they are even ready to give people free of charge. Once there is competition, things will get better and I am sure the president knows that, having come from the private sector.”