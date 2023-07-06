Again, Davido Fingered In Another Baby Daddy Scandal

A Ghanaian woman simply identified as Sally Akosua has claimed Afrobeats star, Davido is the father of her daughter.

The woman made this known in a video she shared of herself and her child alongside a portrait of Davido on TikTok.

Akosua also alleged that the singer abandoned both of them.

The Ghanaian lady said she does not have proof to back up her claims because the duo were only together for “a one-night stand.”

“I have a baby girl for Davido Adeleke,” she wrote.

“I don’t have a picture of us together since it was a one-night stand. He neglected us too. I need the world to help me reach him.”

Sally came with the claims shortly after three women recently accused the singer of impregnating them and allegedly asked them to terminate their pregnancies.

On June 27, Anita Brown, the US-based lady, accused the singer of refusing to take responsibility after impregnating her.

Shortly after Anita’s claim, Ivanna Bay, another woman based in France, alleged that she conceived for the singer.

Chisom, a Nigerian lady, also claimed that Davido got her pregnant and promised to give her N10 million to terminate the pregnancy.

Although Davido has been active on Instagram, the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker is, however, yet to comment on the allegations.