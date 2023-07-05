Umeh Speaks On Emergence Of Senate Principal Officers

Senator Victor Umeh ( LP, Anambra Central) has expressed surprise at the new principal officers of the Senate announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News recalls that Akpabio had announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) as the Senate Leader; Dave Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South) as Deputy Majority Leader; Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) as Chief Whip, and Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South) as the Deputy Whip.

He also named Mwadkwon Davou (PDP, Plateau North) as Minority Leader, while Kamorudeen Olarere (PDP, Osun West) emerged as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Also, Darlington Nwokeocha (LP, Abia Central) was named Minority Whip, while Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central) was named as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Speaking with The Punch on Tuesday, Umeh said he expected some different names on the list, but he accepted the announcement of the new principal officers since it was the decision of the majority.

He further noted that the 10th Senate didn’t want to experience any form of crisis because they had the intention to work harmoniously for the country.

He said, “Nobody lost out. Yes, we thought some people would emerge, but we had no reason to fight since it was the majority’s choice. There is a lot of work ahead of us, and nobody is willing to have a crises-ridden senate.”