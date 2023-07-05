Sheggz Reacts As Bella Says No Sex Until Marriage

Former Big Brother Housemate, Sheggz has reacted to his love interest, Bella Okagbue’s statement over pre-marital sex.

Naija News reports that Bella, while reacting to a question on Twitter, said she cannot indulge in premaritial sex, adding that her upbringing accounts for why she remains a virgin at 25.

“One thing home training will never make you do?” the tweet read, to which Bella replied: “Sex before marriage!!”

Segun ‘Sheggz’ Olusemo, a former BBNaija housemate who happens to be Bella’s boyfriend, asked her to “keep playing” while he appears to downplay the tweet.

“Lmaoooo iyawo mi, dey play,” he wrote.

The pair started dating while they were in the Big Brother Naija house in 2022.

Meanwhile, Bella, in a recent interview, described their relationship as “genuine” while expressing her love for him.

“It is not forced, I love him and he really loves me obviously. It is us against the world,” she said.

Sheggz had earlier revealed that he would like to marry Bella.

“For me, I just felt like this girl must be a real one, there is more to her and I wanted to get to know her. Honestly speaking, I did not know it would get this deep,” he had said.

“It was like okay this person is beautiful, I want to get to know her. I was definitely attracted as soon as I saw her and I think as I got to know her, we got closer. I think she has a great personality and that is really captivating.

“I feel like her level of maturity, knowing what she already wanted and me knowing that I am the type of man that is stronger and better when I have got an amazing woman by my side. I think our mentalities were similar in that sense so it was just easy for us to connect.”