BBNaija Star, Bella Shares Scary Message From Troll

Ex-BBNaija Level Up star, Bella Okagbue has taken to social media to share a message she received from a troll who threatened to end her life if she does not leave her boyfriend, Sheggz.

Bella and Sheggz who met at the reality show, had a highly criticized relationship while in the house back in 2022. The Shella ship was a topic of major controversial takes among viewers of the show while it aired.

The relationship was seen as somewhat toxic and abusive; especially as a result of the way they handled their arguments and other interactions while at the show.

However after the competition concluded, they continued their relationship; even against the better wishes of Bella’s parents. They also, recently celebrated their first anniversary together as a couple.

In a recent screenshot shared by Bella, showed threats message she recieved from a fan. The unknown person with the handle Stephanie Stone threatened to kill Bella if she didn’t break up with him.

Bella shared the screenshot with the caption: “There’s really nothing i won’t see honestly. Kill me?”