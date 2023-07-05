NEMA Names 14 States That May Experience Heavy Flood In 2023 – [See Full List]

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), at least fourteen (14) Nigerian states may likely experience heavy flooding in the 2023 rainy season.

The federal government agency saddled with the responsibility of disaster management, noted in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday that no fewer than 31 communities across the mentioned states may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from between July 4 – 8.

The statement signed by Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, admonished relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.

Farinloye commended the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja for sharing the information.

He listed the states and communities that may be affected to include:

Plateau: Langtang, Shendam

Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada

Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame

Delta: Okwe

Kaduna: Kachia

Akwa Ibom: Upenekang

Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola

Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa

Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu

Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi

Borno State: Briyel

Jigawa: Gwaram

Kwara: Jebba

Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora