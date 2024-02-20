Flood Resurfaces In Lagos After Heavy Downpour On Tuesday [Photos]

Numerous residences in Lagos State experienced the detrimental effects of heavy rainfall and flooding on Tuesday morning.

Naija News understands that the heavy downpour early this morning caused many individuals residing in Nigeria’s economic hub to be stranded in their homes.

Major roads were submerged due to the flood. This unfortunate situation occurred following several months of scorching heatwaves in the region.

Confirming the latest development in a statement, the South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said, “In view of today’s excessive rainfall and the Sunday’s similar event, Nigerians have been urged to notice the very strong signal of what may unfold the on-set of 2024 rainfall.

“It is important to imbibe the culture of disaster risk reduction strategies in all spheres of our societal endeavours. We must begin to adhering to safety measures against flood disasters.”

The NEMA official, however, noted that no life was lost and no person was injured in Tuesday’s flood.

“Preliminary assessment in some communities affected by the rainfall have shown that at Oke Ishagun about 23 houses have been evacuated, at Isale Aboru 35 houses are affected, at Ikola Community 29 houses affected, at Olubodun Majiyagbe-Ajayi 15 houses affected, Makinde Street 12 houses impacted, Olokowo Street 16 houses affected and Adeola Street 21 houses affected,” Channels Television quoted Farinloye saying.

According to him, NEMA has collaborated with relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to address the concerns and conclusions drawn from the incident.

Furthermore, he called upon Nigerians to ensure the proper maintenance of their drainages, emphasizing the importance of Community Development Associations in effectively coordinating neighbourhood activities to create safer environments.

See more photos below: