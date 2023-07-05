Mmesoma: Did You See How Yorubas And Northerners Reacted To Hushpuppi And Kyari Cases – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has condemned Igbos defending Mmesoma Ejikeme for allegedly forging her result.

According to Omokri, individuals from other regions do not support their people for wrongdoings.

He noted that more that one northerner have been accused of result fraud by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yet no northern organisation has defended them.

The political analyst stated that candidates from the southwest have also been accused of result forgery yet they were not defended by their people.

Omokri cited how the northerners refused to support Abba Kyari for his crimes and how the Yorubas openly condemned Hushpuppi for his nefarious acts.

Speaking via Instagram, Omokri wrote, “More than one Northerner was publicly accused of result fraud by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, but not even a single Northerner has publicly defended those accused from their zone. Neither has any Northern institution, or professional group, come out to take up their cases.

“Many natives of the Southwest were also accused of result fraud, and some centres in that geopolitical zone were shut down by JAMB. Yet nobody from the Southwest defended them. No lawyer from that zone, or NGO has made a fuss about it. Not even the usually garrulous MURIC.

“Cast your mind back to the case of the former supercop Abba Kyari. Northerners did not support him. Yes, they refused to condemn him, which is right. You should never be the one to cast a stone against your brother. But they did not defend or justify what he did. Big differenmonce.

“Again, refer to the Hushpupi saga. Yorubas did not defend Ramon Abbas. In fact, unlike Northerners, they were at the forefront of ridiculing him for not being an Omoluabi.

“These behaviours say a lot about the North and the Southwest.

“The moral of the story is that you are less likely to commit an anti-social act if you know your community will never support it and more likely to do so if you know your community will defend you.

“As Chinua Achebe said, “A boy sent by his father to steal does not go stealthily but breaks the door with his feet.”

“And as Scripture says, “Righteousness exalts a nation, But sin is a reproach to any people.”-Proverbs 14:34.

“All you have to do is study the power structure in Nigeria to see that what Scripture says is true.”