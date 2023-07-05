Meet Kwara State’s First Female Commissioner Of Police 

Kwara State has gotten a new Police Commissioner (CP) identified as Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi.

Naija News reports that Adelesi happens to be the first female to ever assume the office of the Police Commissioner in the state.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi.

According to the statement, the outgoing commissioner of police, Paul Odama, has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), hence Adelesi’s emergence.

Ajay stated that Adelesi, who is originally from Sagamu, in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

And she has since then risen through different ranks while serving in different capacities at various locations.

The statement said “Throughout her career, she has served in various Police commands and formations both within and outside the country, holding several command positions. CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi attended Federal Government College Kaduna for her O Levels and A Levels Certificates.

“She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo) and an Advanced Diploma in Strategic Security and Infrastructure Protection from the University of Lagos.

“Her service record includes assignments in different states across Nigeria and participation in a United Nations peacekeeping mission to Liberia and Darfur. She has also presented conference papers at a United Nations-sponsored conference in Mogadishu, Somalia, focusing on women in peacekeeping missions.

“CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi has held several positions, including Divisional Crime Officer at Sabongeri Police Station, Katsina; Divisional Crime Officer at GRA Police Station, Katsina, and Mokola Police Station, Ibadan; Officer in charge of the confidential registry in Ibadan; Command Provost Marshal in Ibadan; Divisional Traffic Officer in Eleyele, Ibadan; Matron at Police Training School, Ibadan; Officer in charge of research and planning; and Officer in charge of the anti-human trafficking department, all in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“She has also served as Commandant of the Police Training School, Eleyele Ibadan, and as the second in Command at the Area Command, Agodi Ibadan, both in Oyo State between 1991 and 2009.

“Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, psc+, FISN, has assumed office as the new Police Commissioner for Kwara State, making her the first female Police commissioner in the state.

“Additionally, she held the position of Commandant at the Police Girls Secondary School in Shanono, Kano State, and served as the pioneer Commandant of both the Police Secondary School in Ukana, Akwa-Ibom State and the Comprehensive Secondary School in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. She also served as the Officer in Charge of General Investigation at the Rivers State Police Command.

“Before her current posting as the Commissioner of Police, in Kwara State, CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi held various positions, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration in Imo State Police Command; Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration) in Ogun State; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) in Osun State; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) at the Police Cooperative in Lagos; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) in Kwara State, and Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon.

“CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi has attended several courses including the Advanced Detective Course at Staff College, Jos; Intermediate Leadership Command Course at Police Staff College, Jos; United Nations Police Commanders Course at the Swedish Armed Forces International Center in Stockholm, Sweden; and Senior Leadership Command Course in Jos.

“She is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) USA and a Fellow of the Institute of Security, Nigeria (FISN).”