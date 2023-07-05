Mason Mount Reveals Why He Joined Manchester United After Chelsea Exit

Mason Mount said Erik ten Hag’s plans for Manchester United convinced him to leave his boyhood club, Chelsea for the Old Trafford side.

Mason Mount stated this after sealing a move to Manchester United after the Red Devils agreed to pay Chelsea a £55 million fixed payment and £5 million in add-ons.

The 24-year-old English midfielder signed a five-year contract with United with a one-year extension option.

After signing the contract, Mason Mount said, “Having met with the manager, and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Recall that Chelsea rejected three bids from Manchester United for Mason Mount. The West London club finally agreed to sell the England international after both sides agreed on a £60 million deal including add-ons.

Even though Chelsea were condemned to allow some of their star players to leave this summer to balance their books after spending £600 million in two transfer windows, the club were reluctant to sell Mount.

However, they were left with no choice but to allow him leave after the player refuse to accept their contract extension offer when his contract with the club was on the verge of expiring on June 30, 2024.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” Mount said on Wednesday, July 5.

“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”